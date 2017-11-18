CWC meeting to elect party president: Will Rahul Gandhi finally be elevated?

There were rumours going afloat since last few months that Rahul Gandhi will take over as party president after Diwali and before the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls. (PTI)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is all set to meet on Monday. The meeting assumes significance as senior party leaders are expected to discuss the schedule for the party president’s election. Considering that rumours are on about possible elevation of Rahul Gandhi, all eyes will be at this meeting. There were rumours going afloat since last few months that Rahul Gandhi will take over as party president after Diwali on October 19 and before the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls. However, elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 9. Some leaders in the party also feel that his elevation to top post midway election campaign in Gujarat may also divert the attention of party workers in the state.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, while speaking to reporters on the sideline a seminar on “Macro-Economic Developments in India: Policy Perspectives” at St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam earlier in the day, was all praise for Rahul Gandhi. He also expressed the hope that the party would emerge victorious in both Himachal Pradesh and Congress elections. Ajay Maken had earlier suggested that party has to complete the process related to organisational election by December 31 and report it to the Election Commission of India. The Assembly Elections in Gujarat will be held on December 9 and 14. results of both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls will be declared on December 18.

A few days back, Rahul Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing the Rafale deal “to help a businessman”. His allegations had come days after the Congress expressed concern that a “huge scam is brewing” in purchase of the 36 fighter jets from France. He also accused the Prime Minister of promoting interests of Reliance Defence Limited, Indian Express said. Addressing a press meet, soon after attending a meeting of All India Unorganised Workers’ Congress asked media persons on why don’t they ask about Rafael deal with the prime minister, the paper added.