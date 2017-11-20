CWC meeting Live Updates: Congress likely to set in motion Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party president

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway at 10, Janpath. (ANI)

The Indian National Congress party is likely to be ready to make changes in its organisational structure. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold an important meeting today in order to decide upon the dates for the party’s organisational elections. In the meeting, the party could also announce the date of Rahul Gandhi’s promotion as the president. The sources in the party have confirmed that the central election authority has submitted many schedules to the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi. The process of election will take 12 to 14 days, which will cover the important dates, from notification to nomination, withdrawal, scrutiny, and the actual election. CWC will decide the time frame for the election soon. Sources have said that Rahul Gandhi may take charge of the party before the Gujarat election. According to a senior leader who told the Indian Express that Rahul Gandhi could be announced as the party president by the end of November.

The role of Sonia Gandhi post the announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s presidentship is not clear yet. Sources have confirmed that the Sonia Gandhi would be a figurehead. Sonia Gandhi is likely to continue as chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

Here are the live updates on the CWC meeting:

10:55 am: First visuals of CWC meeting are here:

10:45 am: Congress leader praises Rahul Gandhi for his role in Gujarat elections. He said, “We are very happy with Rahul Gandhi’s elevation. His performance in Gujarat is outstanding.”

10:30 am: Many senior leaders are coming in for the CWC meeting at 10, Janpath, New Delhi.

10:20 am: Agenda for Congress meeting: Election scheduled to be announced and state resolution to be moved asking for Rahul Gandhi to be made President of the party.

10:15 am: While talking to CNN-News18, NCP leader Majeed Memon said, “As far is Gujarat elections are concerned, we were keen to stop scattering anti-BJP votes. We were in constant touch with the Gujarat Congress unit. We thought due respect would be given to us But unfortunately, that has not happened.”

10:10 am: Congress leaders are reaching 10 Janpath right now

10:05 am: JD (U) leader KC Tyagi says that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi is an internal matter.

10:00 am: Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya says that Congress is facing a dilemma on whether to name Rahul Gandhi party head before or after the ‘loss’ in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections

9:55 am: Each defeat of Congress is directly proportional to Rahul Gandhi’s elevation, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

9:50 am: Nation stands with Rahul Gandhi says Shobha Oza from Congress party

9:45 am: Congress party meeting likely to be held today.