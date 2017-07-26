CVC probing 1,962 corruption cases against senior babus, says government

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. (PTI)

The Central Vigilance Commission is probing 1,962 cases of alleged corruption against various government officials, including managing directors of public sector undertakings, the government said today. “As reported by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) as on June 30, 2017, 1,962 complaints alleging various misconducts are under enquiry relating to public servants under the jurisdiction of the Commission (including Managing Directors of public sector undertakings),” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

No corruption case is under investigation by CVC against the present managing director of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd. (FSNL), he said, in response to a specific question. However, the Commission is inquiring into a certain allegation against a previous managing director of FSNL, the minister said.