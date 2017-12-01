Currency notes found attached to ballot papers in UP Civic Polls 2017

UP Civic Polls 2017 result: The opposition has accused BJP candidate Rajpal Kashyap of buying votes. (Source: Twitter)

UP Civic Polls 2017 result: Counting in the crucial three-phase Uttar Pradesh municipal elections began early morning. Trends so far show BJP surging ahead in most municipal bodies with huge leads in Ayodhya-Faizabad and Kanpur. Meanwhile, according to officials while counting votes reportedly found currency notes pre-attached to ballot papers in Moradabad’s Thakurdwara centre. According to TV channel ABP, the opposition has accused BJP candidate Rajpal Kashyap of buying votes. Now, the returning officer has assured action against this issue.

The Uttar Pradesh civic polls were conducted in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29 and the voter turnout was around 52.4 percent. Over 3.36 crore voters exercised their rights at 36,269 polling booths in the state to decide the fate of 79,113 candidates. The election has been considered to be a litmus test for UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s nine-month government. Additionally, with upcoming elections in Gujarat, the ruling BJP has been looking for a sweep to reiterate what it claims is an unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling BJP today forged ahead of its rivals, leading on 13 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh. In the remaining three places, the BSP is leading, according to early trends. The BJP won 10 out of 12 mayoral seats in 2012. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said people have shown full faith in the BJP and its ideology and discarded the SP, the BSP and the Congress. The BSP has been on the sidelines in the state ever since it lost power to SP in 2012. After losing two successive elections, in 2014 general elections and in 2017 state Assembly elections, it seems to be making a comeback of sorts.

Though, the BJP has traditionally been strong in the urban constituencies, the acid test for Adityanath would be to match the performance of the assembly elections. The outcome will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, say political observers. These polls, being held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory, will mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government.