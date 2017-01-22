CSOs Organise Demonstration Against Economic Blockade In Manipur

A special mass protest demonstration against indefinite economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) in Manipur was staged today. (PTI)

A special mass protest demonstration against indefinite economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) in Manipur was staged today at the main business centre of the state, Khwairamban Bazaar organised by the Protection and Preservation Committee Manipur (PPCM) said Convenor PPCM Ph Deban. The ongoing economic blockade started about eight days ago.

The mass protest was attended by members of 27 civil society organisations (CSOs) representing different ethnic communities of Manipur said the convenor, adding that people of Manipur are suffering due to the non-availability of essential commodities which is leading to the stage of starvation.

The convenor denounced both Central and State governments for not taking up effective measures to solve the problem of indefinite economic blockade in Manipur. He further said that PPCM would continue its movement till it gets a solution to the present impasse in Manipur.