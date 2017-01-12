CRPF makes sure that ‘jawans’ are provided with food of high quality, says IG Ravideep Sahi

The senior CRPF official further claimed that proper care of the jawans are being taken and the facilities from the central government are adequate. (ANI)

As the second video from an armed force jawan went viral, with allegations of poor food quality and demands of parity for paramilitary personnel in pay, the Inspector General of the CRPF, Ravideep Sahi, has, today, stated that the armed force unit of the country makes sure that the jawans are provided with food of high quality. The senior CRPF official further claimed that proper care of the jawans are being taken and the facilities from the central government are adequate.

After the videos of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav went viral on social media, another clip posted by a CRPF constable has surfaced wherein the trooper has demanded “parity” for paramilitary personnel in pay and other benefits at par with the army.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), country’s largest paramilitary, today said it has taken “cognisance” of the issues raised by the jawan, who identified himself in the video as Jeet Singh.

“This is an old video. The jawan has service-related grievances and is seeking parity in pay and other benefits. An Inspector General rank officer of the force has already got in touch with him. We have made it clear that if there are any problems to the troops, we will address them immediately,” CRPF Director General told PTI.

He said he jawan had raised the issues when the OROP protests were taking place last year and the CRPF has brought all these issues to the knowledge of the “7th Pay Commission”.

“You always want a better life than what you have..that is what he is asking. He has no complaints from the force,” Prasad said.

The video, officials said, was shot when the jawan was deployed at the force’s Academy in Mount Abu in Rajasthan few months ago and the trooper can be seen wearing a CRPF camouflage t-shirt in it.

“The constable has not complained about any organisation and has only voiced his aspiration. CRPF is highly sensitive to the wellfare of its jawans. Regular efforts are made for redressal of their grievances at several levels,” the force said in a statement.

This comes days after BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s claim that poor quality food was being served to security personnel deployed along the border created uproar.

In videos uploaded on social media, Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, had claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and they have to suffer.