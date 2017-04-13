CRPF jawan row in Kashmir: Angry Gautam Gambhir says those who want ‘Azadi’ may leave country

The cricketer, who took to twitter to vent his anger and said that for every slap on an Indian jawan, lives of at least 100 jihadis should be taken. (PTI)

A day after a video of a jawan being kicked in the Kashmir valley went viral, a furious cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed jihadists and said that those who want ‘Azadi’ may leave the country. The cricketer, who took to Twitter to vent his anger said that for every slap on an Indian jawan, lives of at least 100 jihadis should be taken. “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi leave now! Kashmir is ours”, he tweeted.

Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

The soldier, who was attacked yesterday, was from CRPF and was returning from a polling booth. After the attack, he showed complete restraint and did not retaliate in any manner.Clashes between protestors and security forces have become quite common in recent times. Even during the recent by-poll for a Parliamentary seat in Srinagar, as many as seven civilians were killed and some were injured during the clashes after reports of stone pelting.

For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

The armed forces have been acting in a very restrained manner no matter what the provocation is. In fact, the Army had last year suggested the use of less lethal weapons to disperse crowds, like pepper shotguns and chilli grenades after pellets guns caused injuries to stone pelters. Earlier, the Supreme Court which was hearing a plea against pellet guns said that the government was working to bring out some weapons to replace these guns. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had said that there were options which the Centre was working on. He also told the top court that the government was looking at other options like rubber bullets to replace pellet guns.

Recently, while inaugurating the Chennai-Nashri tunnel in Kashmir, PM Narendra Modi had said, “I want to talk to the youngsters of Kashmir. On the one hand, we have some youngsters who pelt stones, on the other hand, we have the youngsters from the same society who are building tunnels.” He made a clarion call for the youth of Kashmir or join the mainstream and work for the development of the country.