CRPF DG responds to constable Jeet Singh’s video, says issues already being discussed

CRPF DG Durga Prasad in an interview with ANI. Source: ANI

CRPF Constable Video: Just a few hours after the video of Central Reserve Police Force constable Jeet Singh went viral on social media, CRPF DG Durga Prasad responded to the video in an interview with ANI.

“He raised issues already being discussed, we’ve already taken these up with 7th pay commission”, said the DG in the interview.

Watch the video message of CRPF Constable Jeet Singh-

Earlier in the day, Constable Jeet Singh of CRPF posted a video message addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing him to look into the facilities that are being provided to the paramilitary forces. The constable also stated that they are facing discrimination as a lot facilities provided to the army personnel are different as compared to theirs. They are not entitled to perks like One Rank One Pension, medical facilities, canteen facilities and even ex-serviceman quota. The constable has also complained about how even the teachers are being paid a handsome amount of money along with paid leaves and the soldiers who spend their time in the dense forests are not even paid enough.

On one hand the soldier is expressing his plight on social media via a video message and on the other hand CRPF DG says that the matter is already being discussed. This seems like a lot of confusion going on between the two fronts. Is miscommunication the root cause behind all this?