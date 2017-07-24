CRPF company commander thrashed by subordinates in Anantnag district

A CRPF spokesman said an inquiry has been ordered into the entire incident including the alleged thrashing of the company commander by his subordinates. (Representative image: PTI)

A CRPF company commander was allegedly thrashed by his subordinates following death of their colleague due to illness in Anantnag district of Kashmir, a police official said today. Khupmani Misall of 28 Battalion CRPF, posted at Qaimoh, was taken ill on Saturday night, the official said. He said Misall was taken to the CRPF Unit hospital at Anantnag, where he died.

The death of the jawan angered his colleagues who allegedly thrashed their company commander for not allowing Misall to be taken to the nearest health facility, which caused delay in timely medical attention to him, the official said. He said they have not received any complaint from the CRPF in this regard so far. Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the jawan’s cause of death. A CRPF spokesman said an inquiry has been ordered into the entire incident including the alleged thrashing of the company commander by his subordinates. “Once the inquiry is completed, action, as warranted under rules, will be taken,” he added.

The incident comes close on the heels of Army men allegedly thrashing and injuring seven police personnel at Gund in Sonamarg and ransacking the police station also. While the Army has downplayed the incident as a minor altercation, the state police has asked the Army to take action against the erring soldiers.