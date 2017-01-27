CRPF camp in Gurgaon gets tallest tricolour amongst forces

The CRPF campus in Kadarpur village here has a Group Centre that has a few battalions under its command and is also an elite training academy for the direct-entry officers of the country’s largest paramilitary. (Representative Image: PTI)

An 111-feet national flag was today unfurled on the campus of CRPF’s premier Officers Training Academy (OTA) here, making it the tallest tricolour in a security force’s camp in the country. The flag was unveiled by CRPF chief K Durga Prasad. Its mast weighs 110 tonnes and the dimension is 20×30 feet.

The flag will be illuminated at night and maintained 24X7 by Central Reserve Police Force personnel based at the camp that houses at least 4,000 troops.

The CRPF campus in Kadarpur village here has a Group Centre that has a few battalions under its command and is also an elite training academy for the direct-entry officers of the country’s largest paramilitary.

A senior official said that during the event, the Director General also named and dedicated three roads on the campus to the memory of its martyrs, Sub-Inspector Pradeep Yadav, Head Constable Rohtash Singh and Constable Sunil Kumar.

The nearly three-lakh personnel strong CRPF is the country’s lead force for conducting anti-Naxal operations and various other duties in the internal security domain.