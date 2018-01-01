CRPF camp attack: Counter operation ends, third militant’s body recovered in Pulwama

The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed. (Twitter/ANI)

The counter-operation launched by security forces against the militants who attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir ended today following the recovery of the body of another militant, the police said. Finally, the operation has concluded with the recovery of the body of the third terrorist, Director General of Police S P Vaid said. The bodies of two terrorists had been recovered yesterday. In a pre-dawn strike, five CRPF men were killed while three others injured when heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp of the paramilitary force at Lethpora in Pulwama district yesterday. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed.

The two ultras whose bodies were recovered yesterday were Manzoor Ahmad Baba from Drubgam (Pulwama) and Fardeen Ahmad Khanday from Nazeempora (Tral). Khanday was the son a serving policeman. The identity of the third militant was yet to be ascertained.