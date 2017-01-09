Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly reveals he got ‘threat letter’

Ganguly said, “Yes I have received the letter on January 7 and I have informed this to the police and the organisers.” (PTI)

In a shocking revelation made by former Indian team cricket captain Sourav Ganguly today revealed that he has received an anonymous ‘threat letter’ which warned him not to attend an event at Vidyasagar University programme in Medinipur that has been organised by the District Sports Association on January 19. Ganguly said, “Yes I have received the letter on January 7 and I have informed this to the police and the organisers.” However, Ganguly has not indicated he will not attend the event in the wake of the threat letter. He added, “Let’s see, nothing has been decided yet but it will be a live show programme and you all will come to know if I go there.”

The threat letter has come amidst speculations Sourav will be made BCCI chief after the ouster of Anurag Thakur. Sourav’s his name was recommended by the authorities for the post. He has, however, denied it and said, “It’s better not to take my name. There is no reason to take my name. It’s too early.”

Local sources in Midnapore told PTI that one Z Alam wrote the letter addressing to Ganguly’s mother Nirupa warning the cricket stalwart against attending the programme where he has been invited as chief guest. “Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again,” is what has been written in the letter.

The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme.

“Let us see, nothing has been decided yet. You all will come to know if I go there,” he said. West Midnapore district SP Bharati Ghosh however said she is unaware of the development. “We have not been informed about this,” she said. The motive behind the letter however is unknown.

