Credit card cloning: Former employee of Connaught Place located Farzi Cafe booked in Rs 6 lakh case

An ex-employee of Farzi Cafe in national capital’s Connaught Place has been booked for cloning card details of customers and carrying out transactions of more than Rs 6 lakh, Indian Express report said. A case related to cheating has been registered at the Connaught Place police station and the probe is on. Speaking to Indian Express, BK Singh, DCP (New Delhi) said that the police is collecting evidence in the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon. The restaurant also said they are cooperating with police in the investigation. The police further said that a private bank had started receiving complaints from customers that fraudulent transactions were carried out using their cards.

While probing the case, the police soon found that about 13 people lost money, amounting to Rs 6,03,500. “The bank approached us saying that even though the cards were with the customers, transactions were carried out without their knowledge,” police was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

During the investigation , the bank found that all 13 customers had visited Farzi Cafe at one point or the other and paid with the cards. The bank then contacted the restaurant, which conducted an internal inquiry.

A spokesperson of Farzi Cafe said: “We conducted an internal probe immediately after the bank approached us. After reviewing the CCTV footages, we found out that one Md Badrul Islam Barduiya had attended to all of them. But he had left his job by then.”

A FIR in the case was lodged on July 4. As per the police, the accused has fled to his hometown in Assam. A team has been sent in the state to nab him.