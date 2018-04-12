Crackdown on Maoists in Odisha: DGP says Odisha police to step up operations

The police chief emphasised the importance of adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during anti-Maoist operations to avert any injury or casualty, officials present at the meeting said. (Google Image)

The Odisha police has decided to step up operations against the Maoists and bring in necessary changes in the strategy to deal with the Naxalites, a top police police official said. This was stated by Odisha’s Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma after reviewing operations with top police officials in Naxalism-hit Rayagada, where a District Voluntary Force personnel was killed in a landmine blast on April 9. The police chief emphasised the importance of adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during anti-Maoist operations to avert any injury or casualty, officials present at the meeting said.

While underlining the need to intensify anti-Maoist operations, Sharma also urged the insurgents to surrender and return to the social mainstream to lead a normal life. “Maoists who surrender will be rehabilitated according to the prevailing surrender policy,” the DGP said. A cheque of Rs 18 lakh was handed over as ex-gratia to the father of the deceased DVF jawan, Sanjaya Majhi.

The jawan was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the Maoists went off near Sakata village under the jurisdiction of Muniguda police station late on April 9 night, police said. Terming the attack as “an act of cowardice”, a senior police official said that such assaults would not be able to demoralise the security personnel.