CPM to back united Opposition candidates for President and Vice President posts

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party meet in Politburo on Monday. (IE image)

The central committee meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was held in Politburo on Monday. The most important issue discussed in this meeting was the upcoming Presidential elections. According to The Indian Express, the party sticks to its stand against forging an electoral alliance with the Congress and is open to back united Opposition candidates for the posts of both President as well as Vice President. in the meeting, the party decided to find a common candidate and back that candidate.

The decision has been taken realising BJP’s rise in the last couple of years. Both Congress, as well as CPM, believes that it is important to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from taking all top spots. So, both the parties are considering to field a common opposition candidate for the post. “There will definitely be a common opposition candidate,” a senior Congress leader told The Indian Express. He added that a party meeting will soon be held to discuss the matter.

However, the bigger task in hand for Congress right now is to find the new party President. The part has started the process of its organisational polls long overdue that will culminate with the election of the Congress President by October 15. The process was set rolling after the Election Commission gave the party six more months time till December to complete its internal elections. Senior party leader AK Antony had said that “it was the right time for him to take charge” as Congress chief and all CWC members would apprise Sonia Gandhi of their sentiments, but the final call will be taken by Sonia.

According to the organisational poll schedule issued by Congress’ Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran, the election to the post of Congress president will be held between September 16 and October 15. Ramachandran has also asked the all-district Congress chiefs to end by May 15 their primary membership enrolment drive that started in 2015. He also asked them to publish the list of members by May 30.

(with input from agency)