CPM discussing possibility of moving impeachment motion against CJI in Budget session, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that the crisis in the judiciary had not been resolved and the executive needs to perform its role.

Days after the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court led a rebellion of sorts by holding a press conference to lash out at Chief Justice Dipak Misra over issues in the administrative functioning of the top court, Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), today said that his party was discussing with opposition parties the possibility of moving an impeachment motion against the CJI in the upcoming Budget Session.

Arguing that the crisis within the judiciary had not been resolved yet, Yechury said that the situation merits an intervention and it was time for the executive to play its role. “Looks like the crisis is not resolved yet, so need to intervene and its time to play the role of the executive. We are discussing with opposition parties on the possibility of an impeachment motion against CJI in Budget session,” news agency ANI quoted Yechury as saying.

The CPI(M) leader has earlier stressed that the charges against the CJI were grave and warranted a proper investigation. “This can not but merit a thorough, proper investigation and understanding of how independence and integrity of the judiciary are being interfered or is being affected, which is impermissible in a secular democratic republic,” Yechury had said soon after the four SC judges went public with their charges against the CJI.

“That we declare ourselves in our Constitution. So it is necessary for all three wings of our democracy-the executive, the legislature and the judiciary to ensure that whatever has been raised is corrected,” PTI quoted him as saying.

On January 12, four senior judges of the top court – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Kurien Joseph and Madan B Lokur – mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems that they said are afflicting the country’s highest court and warned they could destroy Indian democracy.

The unprecedented move at a joint news conference by the four judges including Justice Chelameswar, the second senior judge after the Chief Justice of India, left the judiciary and observers stunned, leaving them uncertain how this open dissent in the institution would be resolved.