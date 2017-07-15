CPI to Ramdas Athawale on cow vigilantism comment: Tell PM Narendra Modi to act

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday, while addressing a press conference, asserted that one should reach out to law for justice instead of violating it. (PTI)

Responding to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s comment on cow vigilantism, the Communist Party of India (CPI) urged the former to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rather than ‘talking here and there’. “These cases of cow vigilantism are mostly being reported in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Instead of talking here and there, Athawale should speak to Prime Minister Modi. It is high time the Centre takes action against the gau rakshak,” CPI leader D Raja told ANI. Earlier, Athawale on Friday, while addressing a press conference, asserted that one should reach out to law for justice instead of violating it. “Everyone has the right to go to the police or knock the doors of the court. But, no one has the right to challenge the law. These cow vigilantes should get punished,” he said. “Everybody has the right to eat beef. In the name of cow vigilantism one should not violate law,” he added.

The Minister’s comment comes a day after a 40-year-old man was reportedly thrashed by four men in Nagpur’s Bharsingi area on the suspicion of carrying cow meat. The incident took place on Wednesday at 11.30 a.m. Bharsingi comes under the jurisdiction of the Jalalakheda Police Station.

The police team reached at the spot as soon as they got the information. No arrests have been made as of yet though. An investigation into the case is underway.