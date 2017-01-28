CPI rejects Tamil Nadu govt’s stand on violence during Jallikattu stir

Raja, a Rajya Sabha member, asked what the intelligence agencies were doing if such elements had infiltrated the protests. (Reuters)

CPI National Secretary D Raja today termed as “unconvincing and unacceptable” the explanation given by the Tamil Nadu government and state police on the recent pro-Jallikattu protests turning violent, and sought a high-level judicial probe into police “excesses”.

“How could the protests which had been peaceful turn violent suddenly? The explanation by the government and police (that anti-national and anti-social elements had infiltrated the protests) is unconvincing and unacceptable,” he told PTI.

Raja, a Rajya Sabha member, asked what the intelligence agencies were doing if such elements had infiltrated the protests.

He demanded a high-level judicial probe into the alleged “police excesses” while dispersing the protesters from Marina Beach here on January 23, which was followed by a series of violent incidents.

The violence and police excesses should be condemned, he added.

The week-long pro-Jallikattu protests by students and youth had turned violent on January 23 when the police asked them to disperse.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had told the state Assembly that “anti-national, anti-social and extremist elements” had infiltrated the pro-Jallikattu protests, and that the police had only used “minimum force” against “rioters”.

Various opposition parties, including DMK, have alleged that police indulged in excesses during their action to evict the protesters and demanded a fair probe.