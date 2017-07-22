CPI-M for solving Indo-China border issue through diplomacy, dialogues

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (PTI)

The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) on Friday assured to extend support to the Centre to solve the issue of Indo-China border through diplomacy and dialogues. CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury told ANI that “we stand by the Centre’s decision of solving Indo-China border issue through diplomacy and dialogues”. He further said that reportedly some Centre government officials are in contact with China to solve the issue. The US has expressed concern over Indo-China border stand-off in the Sikkim Sector and urged both countries to work together to try to come up with some sort of arrangement for peace.

Recently, Indian troops objected the construction of a road by the Chinese troops in Doka La area in Sikkim and that led to a standoff between the troops of the two countries. Even Bhutan registered its objection to the Chinese aggression. However, China alleged India entered its territory.

Chinese foreign ministry statement said, “The Indian border guards crossed the boundary in the Sikkim section of the China-India border and entered the territory of China, and obstructed normal activities of Chinese frontier forces in the Donglang area recently, and the Chinese side has taken counter-measures.” Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Tuesday said China was trying to spread its influence but India was doing everything to protect its interests.