CPI for national alliance of ‘secular, democratic’ parties to stop BJP

The CPI today pitched for stitching an alliance of “secular and democratic” parties nationally to halt the BJP juggernaut in future polls. CPI national secretary D Raja said the Congress, being a “pan-India” party, should introspect seriously the current political situation and consider working with “like-minded” parties to take on the BJP. He called for Opposition parties to get their act together beginning with the Presidential polls and Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, Gujarat, both scheduled for later this year.

“Given the current situation, there is a need to build up resistance against right-wing reactionary, sectarian, fascist forces at the national-level…the CPI and CPI(M) have already been discussing it,” Raja said. The Rajya Sabha member stated he discussed the issue with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar in Patna three days ago and said the latter is “for” forging the coalition. Kumar had in February called for “maximum opposition unity” based on a proper agenda to take on the BJP.

Raja reiterated the Modi government is allegedly seeking to rewrite country’s history under the “influence” of RSS which, he claimed, is taking centre-stage in Indian polity. To counter the RSS-BJP combine, the Parliamentarian called for presenting a strong alternative narrative to the people. “We must come together and rework our position to be able to do that,” he added.

Raja further said efforts will also be made to reach out to regional parties. Meanwhile, a CPI source said the alliance issue has been raised informally with Congress leaders too. “Some of the leaders we have spoken to appear positive towards forming the alliance. But things are in very nascent stage and nothing concrete has evolved so far,” the leader added.

To their disappointment, the CPI and other Left parties drew a blank in the assembly elections held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The BJP emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It went on to form governments in Goa and Manipur, shocking single largest party there, the Congress.

In Punjab, Congress came out a winner, dislodging the SAD-BJP combine.