CPEC trouble: Now, Pakistan accuses India of using Afghanistan to derail project, drags Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan accuses India of using Afghanistan to derail CPEC project

Amidst the tussle over Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence between the two countries, Pakistan has leveled yet another serious allegation on India. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has accused India of using Afghanistan’s soil to make conspiracies against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). While interacting with media after inaugurating an Executive Passport Office in Quetta, the minister said that the “enemies of Pakistan” are using different tactics and propaganda to foil the $50 billion CPEC.

“India is hatching conspiracies against CPEC but Pakistan will foil them with the support of the people,” Iqbal was quoted as saying in a report by Pakistan’s The Express Tribune. Dragging Kulbhushan Jadhav in the issue, he further alleged that Indian spy Jhadav had revealed these conspiracies against Pakistan and confessed his involvement in various terrorist activities. Taking on India, the minister boasted that Pakistan is ready to face Indians in every sector. The minister also asked the United States to stop hurling threats at Pakistan. He said that the US must recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Coming to the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue, he said that the Pakistani government allowed the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with his family on humanitarian grounds. However, India responded to the humanitarian efforts by violating the Line Of Control. He condemned India for violating ceasefire which led to the death of three Pakistani soldiers. He added that Pakistan’s wish for peace shouldn’t be considered Pakistan’s weakness.

Claiming the success of CPEC, the minister said that the CPEC has started to give results as 80 per cent of the investment had been allocated for power projects. The CPEC, he said, would emerge as long-lasting partnership and all countries of the region would participate in it.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on India’s concerns regarding CPEC extension to Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying clarified the CPEC expansion and recently held trilateral talks between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan would ‘benefit the whole region’.