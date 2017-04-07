Cow vigilantism: SC steps in after Alwar lynching, issues notices to 6 states, asks Rajasthan government to respond within 3 weeks

The apex court has also asked the Rajasthan government to respond within three weeks on the incident of lynching in Alwar. (Source: IE)

Following the lynching of a man in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the Supreme Court has issued notices to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Karnataka and sought a detailed reply on a petition regarding cow vigilantism. The apex court has also asked the Rajasthan government to respond within three weeks on the incident of lynching in Alwar. The court deferred the matter till May 3 for further hearing.

The incident stalled both the houses of Parliament yesterday and today too there were noisy scenes in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition members rushed to the well of the house demanding action on the culprits and asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to apologise for his comments yesterday. What made matters worse yesterday was that Naqvi denied the occurrence of any such incident and said that it did not happen. “This is a sensitive issue. A message should not go that we are supporting cow slaughter! Such an incident did not happen on the ground. The state government has denied the report. But let this House not send a message that it supports cow slaughter,” Naqvi had said.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha today, Naqvi said that criminals, murderers, robbers should not be seen as Hindus or Muslims. “Criminals are criminals,” added Naqvi. Naqvi said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will give details about the Alwar incident on Monday in Rajya Sabha.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident. He said, “When government abdicates responsibility and allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies of immense proportion follow. Shocking breakdown of law & order in Alwar. We expect the government to take strict action against those responsible for this brutal & senseless attack. All right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality.