Cow Vigilantism: Priyanka Gandhi condemns lynching incidents, says they make her blood boil

“It makes me furious to see such things on social media and the internet,” Priyanka Gandhi said. (ANI)

Speaking on the recent incidents of cow vigilantism, Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that such incidents make her blood boil. Speaking to India Today Television, Priyanka said that it makes her “furious to see such things on social media and the internet”, adding, that her blood boils after hearing such incidents. Priyanka made her remarks while entering for an event that saw the launch of a commemorative publication on 70 years of India’s independence by National Herald. The event also saw the participation of President Pranab Mukherjee. The President also raised the issue of lynchings in the country in the name of vigilantism. Mukherjee said when mob frenzy becomes so “irrational and uncontrollable”, the people have to be “vigilant” to save the basic tenets of the society, Press Trust of India reported.

President Mukherjee further urged intellectual class of the country to rise and be cautious to such incident as it could act as the biggest deterrent to forces of darkness and backwardness. “When mob frenzy becomes so high, irrational and uncontrollable, we have to pause and reflect. Are you vigilant enough,” he said at a function to celebrate 70 years of India’s independence. “I am not talking of vigilantism. I am talking about whether we are vigilant enough proactively to save the basic tenets of our time,” he said. “An active vigilance is the need of the hour,” he said. “You must rise to preserve and ensure human dignity is maintained, slavery is kept away. You will have to maintain your vigilance,” Mukherjee said.

Earlier, Congress vice-president Sonia Gandhi also spoke at the event. “While today we find ourselves increasingly divided on the basis of caste and class, religion and region. National Herald is testimony to those great leaders who rose beyond individual ambitions to project and protect very soul of this land,” Sonia Gandhi said.