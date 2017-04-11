Sharad Pawar cites RSS icon Vir Savarkar, “Cows shouldn’t become burden on farmers. If anyone eats cow-meat then I don’t hold him guilty”

Nationalist Congress Party chief Vir Savarkar on Tuesday cited RSS ideologue Vir Savarkar to counter opposers of cow slaughter.

Speaking on rising incidents of cow vigilantism, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday cited RSS ideologue Vir Savarkar to counter opposers of cow slaughter. Pawar, citing RSS ideologue’s comments, said “Vir Savarkar laid his life for independence, there should be no doubts in this regards. But the same Savarkar had said that cows shouldn’t become burden on farmers, if anyone eats cow-meat then I don’t hold him guilty,” Pawar said.

Pawar was reportedly replying to recent remarks made RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the issue of cow slaughter. Earlier on Sunday, Bhagwat, speaking at a gathering, had called for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. “Gau hatya bandi sarkar ke adhin hai. Hamari ichha hai ki sampurna Bharat men gauvansh ki hatya bandh ho. Is kanoon ko prabhavi banana sarkaar ki zimmedari hai. (The decision to impose a ban on cow slaughter rests with the government. We want cow slaughter to be banned in the entire country. It is the duty of the government to make this law effective),” said Bhagwat.

Watch | Sharad Pawar says- ‘Vir Savarkar said Cows shouldn’t become burden on farmers. If anyone eats cow-meat then I don’t hold him guilty’

#WATCH Sharad Pawar says- ‘Vir Savarkar said Cows shouldn’t become burden on farmers. If anyone eats cow-meat then I don’t hold him guilty’ pic.twitter.com/UPBWwiuGUx — ANI (@ANI_news) April 11, 2017

Speaking at the event, RSS chief admitted that India’s diversity makes it difficult to implement a uniform law across the country. “Due to political complexities, it would take time to implement the law in the entire country,” he said.

Bhagwat’s comments came in backdrop of an incident in Rajasthan’s Alwar where a man was lynched to death in a case of cow vigilantism. Bhagwat, without mentioning the incident, said: “Gau hatya ke naam par kisi bhi prakar ki hinsa se is abhiyan par bura asar padta hai (Any violence in the name of cow slaughter has an adverse impact on the movement).”