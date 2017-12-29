Courtesy Riteish Deshmukh, Sonia Gandhi vacation photo in Goa goes viral

Sonia Gandhi during her holiday in Goa. (Source: Twitter)

One day before Rahul Gandhi took charge as Congress president, Sonia Gandhi was asked what are her plans for the future. “My plan is to retire now,” the 71-year-old Congress leader had replied. And, you bet she is making the best of her time. The former Congress president was seen riding a bicycle and smiling for a photo in an image tweeted from Goa, where she went for a break just days after handing over the reins of the Congress party to son Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi had reportedly left for Goa on December 26, the day after Christmas.

This photo of Sonia Gandhi in Goa has gone viral! It has been shared by a huge number of people, with some commenting on social media that for a change, it is she and not her son taking a holiday. The photo was shared by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. “Some pictures make you happy… this is one of them. Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health,” the Housefull actor wrote in his tweet. Interestingly, Sonia Gandhi was also absent from the Congress’s 133rd foundation day celebration where Rahul addressed the party.

Some pictures make you happy… this is one of them.

Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health. pic.twitter.com/SSITMjOnCD — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 28, 2017

Rahul Gandhi, 47, took over as Congress chief on December 16 from his mother, who had retreated somewhat from active party work on account of her poor health. “He is my son, and it would not be suitable for me to praise him,” said Sonia Gandhi, addressing the party for the last time as its chief.

Within days of his election, Congress lost two key battles in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The 47-year-old politician has since held meetings to review the party’s performance. Unlike last year, when he was criticized for taking a New Year holiday in the middle of opposition protests against demonetization, this year he is staying in town.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to return to New Delhi in the first week of January