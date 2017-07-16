Court rejects plea for CBI probe against PM Narendra Modi for alleged inaction on charges of corruption

PM Narendra Modi (Reuters)

A special court has junked the plea of a sacked Defence Ministry official for a CBI probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged inaction on charges of corruption in the Ministry. Dismissing the plea calling it “not maintainable”, Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal said “there are no allegations against the Prime Minister of taking gratification or obtaining (any) valuable thing …”

In the entire complaint, “the nature of allegations made are only that Prime Minister has failed to take action”, which do not attract the provisions of Section 14 (habitual committing of offence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act “in any manner”, the court said.

The order came on a private complaint of K N Manjunatha, who was working in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and was sacked after disciplinary proceedings. He had failed to get any relief from Central Administrative Tribunal which had also ordered the AIIMS Director to get his mental state examined.

The complainant had alleged that he had brought corrupt activities in the MoD and the Air Headquarters to the notice of the concerned officials, as well as the Prime Minister. However, they failed to take any action in this regard, Manjunatha had said in his complaint. He had also claimed that the rule of law was not followed by the MoD and the Air Headquarters where he was posted.