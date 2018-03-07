Court extends Karti Chidambaram’s custody by three days

Karti has been in the CBI custody since February 28 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the custody of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, by three more days after the CBI allegedly produced “concrete credible evidence collected recently” against him.

While asking special judge Sunil Rana to extend Karti’s custody by nine days Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted fresh evidence to the court in a sealed envelope, saying the “concrete” evidence brings a “new company into the picture” and shows “global transactions in dollars and not rupees.”

“We have made substantial, concrete progress due to the custody given to us and now we need nine more days to confront him with such evidences,” Mehta said, claiming that the accused has refused to share the passwords of his phones seized, choosing only to say that “he is a victim of political vendetta” when asked “relevant questions”.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to grant Karti interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the case, saying it will affect the trial court proceedings.

However, a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued a notice to the ED on Karti’s plea seeking protection from arrest and listed the matter for March 8. Karti has alleged that the ED was on a “fishing and roving enquiry” to malign the reputation of his father. He had contented that the ED cannot act against him until the CBI completes its probe. “The CBI has committed contempt of Madras High Court by arresting me at the airport. The CBI hasn’t even disclosed grounds of arrest,” he said.

His counsel Kapil Sibal argued that Karti was being proceeded against by the ED for the same transaction under which the CBI has taken him into custody.

The top court had on February 23 refused to stay the summons issued by the ED against Karti but asked him to request the competent authority to postpone the ED summons seeking his appearance.

The CBI later before the trial court said that Karti was taken to Mumbai and confronted with Indrani Mukerjea, one of the then promoters of INX Media, at the Byculla prison and her statement was just one of the evidences. Karti is being questioned in connection with a case involving alleged kickbacks paid by media house INX Media for obtaining clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board for receiving overseas funds. While INX Media, which was then run by Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea, had approval for foreign investment worth Rs 4.62 crore, it had managed to raise around Rs 305 crore in 2007 through “influence in the finance ministry.”

At that time P Chidambaram was the finance minister, according to the CBI.

The ASG further said that Karti’s custody was not entirely based on Indrani’s statement and that it was “only a part of other evidences.” “There is a wrong picture that is being put out claiming that the CBI is only relying on Indrani’s statements. But it is not true. This new evidence which was unearthed just on Monday clearly shows that Karti needs to be confronted with such materials,” submitted the CBI counsel.

The CBI had earlier submitted the confession of Indrani under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code, in which she had stated that she and her husband, Peter Mukherjee, had met Karti to discuss FIPB approval to INX media and thereby paid a bribe of 700 dollars.

However, Karti’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought his bail saying “it’s a 10 year old case, I can’t change files or affect the testimony of officials…Why custody? I can be questioned morning to evening.”

“Karti is not a terrorist with a bomb that he cannot be interrogated without keeping him in custody,” he argued.

He further stated that concept of being evasive was not present in criminal law as the accused can choose to say “to hell with your questions” and that would not mean that “accused was not cooperating.”

The matter has now been posted for March 9.