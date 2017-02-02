Court directs lawyers not to put up posters ahead of Bar polls

It said that if the contestants themselves or their supporters violate these directions, the contestant concerned shall be deemed to be disqualified from contesting forthcoming election of governing body of the Shahdara Bar Association which is scheduled to be held on March 18. (Reuters)

Lawyers, who are contesting the upcoming Bar polls in Karkardooma Court here, have been asked not to put up any poster or banner in the court complex and advocates chamber blocks, failing which they would be liable to be disqualified.

The direction was issued by Additional District Judge Anurag Sain, who is also the chairman of the election committee of the Shahdara Bar Association, in pursuance to the Delhi High Court’s January 11 order which had expressed disapproval over lawyers putting up posters and defacing courts complex building walls prior to Bar election.

“It is brought to the notice of all the contestants to the governing body of the Shahdara Bar Association that they shall refrain themselves from putting up/pasting any poster, banner or canvasing material on staircases, lifts, corridors, main court building, chamber blocks…all walls in court complex and pheriphery wall and defacing building of court complex in any manner whatsoever after February 5. Any material already pasted be removed by February 5,” the notice said.

It said that if the contestants themselves or their supporters violate these directions, the contestant concerned shall be deemed to be disqualified from contesting forthcoming election of governing body of the Shahdara Bar Association which is scheduled to be held on March 18.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria said, “As per provision of the Advocates Act, no lawyer should advertise about himself at any point of time including Bar election. Those who do are liable for contempt and disqualification.”