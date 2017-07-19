Court denies bail to teenager accused of pushing woman to death

A sessions court here today rejected the bail plea of a teenager, who had allegedly killed a woman by pushing her in front of a local train at suburban Kurla while trying to snatch her gold chain last year. (PTI)

A sessions court here today rejected the bail plea of a teenager, who had allegedly killed a woman by pushing her in front of a local train at suburban Kurla while trying to snatch her gold chain last year. The Juvenile Justice Board recently transferred the case to the sessions court observing that the offence was serious in nature and the accused was over 17 years of age. Though the court rejected his bail plea, it is yet to take a call on trying the case. According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in December 2016, when Swapna Shukla (24) was walking on platform number 1 at the Kurla railway station, and the accused attempted to snatch her gold chain. As the woman put up a resistance, the accused allegedly pushed her in front of an onrushing local train, which led to her death.

The accused was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to robbery. In his bail plea, the accused, a native of Odisha, claimed he was innocent. However, the prosecution said the entire incident was captured in CCTV camera. Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that since the youth hailed from the naxal-infested Kandhamal region in Odisha, he might run away and join the anti-social elements there. Accepting the prosecution’s argument, Special Judge Rekha Pandhare rejected the bail application.