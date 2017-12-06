Court defers hearing on plea against AAP minister Satyendar Jain, PWD officers

Top News Why Chinese banks want to take Anil Ambani's RCom to insolvency but Indian lenders do not

A city court today deferred hearing on a plea seeking FIR against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and three PWD officers alleging irregularities of over Rs 90 crore in awarding contracts for road and drain works in Delhi. The matter was adjourned for December 12 as Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra, who had kept it for hearing the complainant’s arguments today, had to leave the court premises to conduct test identification parade (TIP) at Tihar Jail. The court had on December 1 admitted the plea and kept it for consideration after the counsel for complainant Rahul Sharma briefed the court on the case. The plea filed by Sharma, founder of NGO Road Anti- Corruption Organisation, has alleged that during 2014-17, officials of Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) had allocated contracts for their pecuniary benefits as well as that of contractors for the work “which never got completed whereas shockingly all payments have been cleared”.

The complaint, filed through advocate Kislay Pandey, also alleged irregularities in 125 matters of construction of roads, drains and other maintenance work with an estimated cost of more than of Rs 90 crore. The plea has sought a probe into Jain’s role in causing gain to contractors allegedly by using ministerial influence and prosecution of PWD officials – Anil Trehan, executive engineer, Mukesh Kumar, superintending engineer and Eesh Kumar Anand, accountant, for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.