Court asks Dileep: Did the police torture you? In one word, the actor gives a surprising reply

The court heard actor Dileep’s bail plea today in connection with the case of abduction and attack on a Malayalam actress in Kochi. His bail application was rejected and the court has extended his custody till 5 PM tomorrow. Meanwhile, the actor’s manager Appunni is absconding. The police were trying to reach out to Appunni on five phone numbers but these have been switched off. They reached his residence at Eloor but he was nowhere to be found. There were reports earlier that he would be taken for questioning.

According to the latest local news updates being shown on TV channels, Pulsar Suni’s latest statement to the Police is that after committing the crime, he had given the memory card to Advocate Pratheesh Chacko at his office and that this lawyer had been first introduced to him by actor Dileep. This has now come as yet another twist in the case, given that earlier statement made by Pulsar Suni is that he had handed over the memory card to ”Madam,” following which Kavya Madhavan’s residence and boutique had been raided.

The police, however, could not find anything at the above-mentioned lawyer’s premises. Therefore, the speculation is that the police may arrest him so that they can question him regarding the memory card that Pulsar Suni now says that he had handed over to him.

Dileep’s real estate and land-related deals have now come under the scanner. In Kochi alone, it has been found that the actor has 35 real estate deals. The Registrar has been directed to produce all relevant details pertaining to the actor’s land and real estate deals. The Enforcement Directorate officials have visited Aluva Police Club today and collected all documents in connection with the actor’s land and real estate deals.