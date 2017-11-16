Couple tied to pole by villagers over alleged illegitimate relationship by villagers; watch video

(Source: ANI)

In a shocking incident of moral policing, a youth and a married woman were tied to an electric pole by the villagers of Odisha’s Malkangiri district for having an alleged illegitimate relationship. They also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the youth. The residents of Krusiwada village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha decided to take the law into their own hands and harassed the duo. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the woman of Pusuguda allegedly had an illicit relationship with the youth. As per media reports, the duo had earlier, been warned by the villagers but they kept meeting on a regular basis. The police, however, was on time and rescued both the man and the woman. As per reports no case has been registered against any resident of the Krusiwada village. In the video which has surfaced on the internet, the man and the woman can be seen tied opposite each other as people remained mute spectators. Watch Video:

After the matter came to fore, the villagers had warned them off. However, the youth used to visit the woman’s house on a regular basis. The two later decided to meet in a forest on the outskirts of the village. The victims were said to be in a romantic relationship for quite a while. Villagers were not happy with the fact that the woman was pursuing a hidden affair despite being married. As per media reports, few days back, the villagers noticed them together at the forest following which they tied the youth and the woman to an electric pole in the village besides scolding and torturing them. On catching them together, instead of verbally sorting the matter the villagers decided to physically assault them and fine them Rs 5000.

In a similar incident, two days back, three miscreants stripped a young couple sitting in the park forcibly and made video of the couple. They thrashed the boyfriend and also made the obscene video of the incident viral on the Internet.