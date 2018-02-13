Country’s green cover up 1 pc in two years despite reverse trend in northeast: 7 facts you need to know

India has shown an increasing trend in the forest and tree cover as against the global trend of decreasing forest cover during the last decade

India’s forests and tree cover have seen a growth of 1 percent between 2015 and 2017, a recent assessment by the government has shown. As per the State of Forest Report (ISFR), 2017, tree and forest cover has grown by 8,021 sq km in two years since 2015 when the forest cover was 701,673 sqkm. The report, released by Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi on Monday, notes that the improvement is due to better conservation and plantation measures. India has shown an increasing trend in the forest and tree cover as against the global trend of decreasing forest cover during the last decade, Harsh Vardhan said.

How India’s forest cover, tree cover grew 1 percent

The increase in the forest cover has been recorded as 6,778 sq km and that of tree cover as 1,243 sq km. “The increase in forest cover in VDF is followed by an increase in open forest,” the minister said, adding that ISFR 2017 has been prepared with the help of scientific tools.

It has been learnt that Madhya Pradesh (77,414 sq km) has the largest forest cover in the country in terms of area, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (66,964 sq km) and Chhattisgarh (55,547 sq km). In terms of percentage of forest cover with respect to the total geographical area, Lakshadweep with (90.33 per cent) has the highest forest cover, followed by Mizoram (86.27 per cent) and Andaman and Nicobar Island (81.73 per cent), according to reports. “Work has already started for preparing ISFR 2019,” the report said.

Andhra Pradesh (2,141 sq kms), Karnataka (1,101 sq kms), Kerala (1,043 sq kms), Odisha (885 sq kms) and Telangana (565 sq kms) are the top five states which saw maximum increase in forest cover.

The report said Maharashtra (432 sq kms), Gujarat (428 sq kms), Madhya Pradesh (389 sq kms) are top three states showing increase in water bodies within forest areas.

However, a reverse trend was seen in Mizoram (531 sq km), Nagaland (450 sq km), Arunachal Pradesh (190 sq km), Tripura (164 sq km) and Meghalaya (116 sq km) where forest cover has decreased the most.

The report has revealed that 15 states and union territories (UTs) have above 33 per cent of the geographical area under forest cover. Out of these states and UTs, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur have more than 75 per cent forest cover. On the hand, eight — Tripura, Goa, Sikkim, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chhattisgarh and Assam have forest cover between 33 per cent and 75 per cent.

Harsh Vardhan noted that India is ranked 10th in the world, with 24.4 per cent of land area under forest and tree cover, even though it accounts for 2.4 per cent of the world’s surface area and sustains the needs of 17 per cent of human and 18 per cent livestock population.