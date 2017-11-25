Country’s first timber mart to come up at Hajipur, says Sushil Modi

Country’s first timber mart would be made operational at Hajipur by the end of current financial year, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said today. (Image: IE)

Country’s first timber mart would be made operational at Hajipur by the end of current financial year, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said today. Farmers can increase their income by selling their produce at the timber mart, Sushil Modi said in a statement. He said the move would give a boost to the Prime Minister’s resolve to double farmers’ income. The timber mart would work as e-market for farmers engaged in forestry, Sushil Modi, who also holds portfolios of finance, commercial taxes and environment and forest, added.

The farmers will have the option of selling their trees at a better price, he said adding that environment and forest department has made e-market website and Apps for the timber mart. Under Hariyali mission scheme, crores of trees were planted in past four-five years, the minister said. Timber mart would be developed on half acre of land of Hajipur Bazar Samiti premises, he said.