Corruption will not be tolerated at all in Uttar Pradesh, warns CM Yogi Adityanath

All roads in the state will be repaired by June 15, he says. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today once again warned that corruption will not be tolerated in the state. He was speaking at a function in Jhansi. Apart from graft, the CM also stressed on another issue that the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that he leads is laying stress on and that is providing better security for women in the state. “What kind of state do we live in that it can’t provide security for women”, he asked.

CM Adityanath also provided a window into what his government is planning on the infrastructure issue to give the economy a big boost.Amongst one of the biggest moves, the chief minister said that all roads in the state will be repaired by June 15. He also promised six-lane expressway for the district.

Yogi Adityanath also promised that within two years the water scarcity problem of Bundelkhand will come to an end. He, in fact, said that the ‘problem of water scarcity will end in two years if all the schemes approved by Prime Minister for Bundelkhand are implemented.

Taking a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party Government in the state, the chief minister said that it could not fulfil its promise on the electricity front, but the present BJP government will fulfil its promises.

Speaking on the steps taken by his government after coming to power, the chief minister also said that his government closed all illegal slaughter houses in the state after the order from the court.

Yogi Adityanath said his government will come out with new policies for the development of the state. “Steps will be taken to reach the poorest of the poor and not body will sleep hungry in the state”, he said.

He added that farmers in the state will not have to face problems of irrigation and that they will be provided with enough water for their land.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steps taken by him after coming to power in 2014, the chief minister said that the country has benefitted immensely from the Jan Dhan Yojna.