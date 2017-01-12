Corruption & black money adversely affects nation’s progress: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi stated that corruption and the flow of black money in the country adversely affects the nation’s progress. (ANI)

Backing the demonetisation policy implemented on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, once again promoted the steady progress of the country towards economy and cashless medium of transactions. Speaking through video conference at the inauguration of the 21st National Youth Festival in Rohtak, the Prime Minister, today, urged the people to guide others around them on the increased flow of cashless transactions.

Stressing on one of the major reasons behind the implementation of the note-ban policy, PM Modi stated that corruption and the flow of black money in the country adversely affects the nation’s progress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo further claimed that the support from the youths of the country in the fight against corruption has convinced him that positive change in the country is possible.

Also Watch:



Citing the need to curb the flow of black money in the country, the Modi government had, last year, initiated the demonetisation policy, following which there had been a ban on old currency notes of higher denomination. Political uproar erupted in the country following the implementation of the anti-graft policy, with several opposition parties and leaders blaming the central government and the Prime Minister for escalating public ditress in the country.

And as the political heat continues, the Narendra Modi led central government had been strong on their stand on the implementation of the note-ban policy with government authorities conducting frequent raids to recover crores of black money from several parts of the country.