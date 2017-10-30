Corporation schools in Delhi to transform into English medium from March 2018

Schools run by East Delhi Municipal Corporation East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi will adopt English as the medium of teaching for all subjects from the next academic session. (Representative image)

Schools run by East Delhi Municipal Corporation East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi will adopt English as the medium of teaching for all subjects from the next academic session. The academic will start in March, 2018. South corporation has already announced that all schools will have one section each in nursery and Class I, which would use English as the medium of instruction. It means that students in over 1,700 government schools across the national capital will now have the option to learn in English medium. The North civic body has 765 schools, EDMC has 365 and SDMC has 581 schools under their jurisdiction — till Class V. After Class V, those studying in MCD schools migrate to schools under the Delhi government.

“All 365 schools under the purview of EDMC will introduce English as the compulsory medium of instruction for students of nursery and Class I, and optional for other classes,” Himanshi Pandey, chairman of the Education Committee of the EDMC, told The Indian Express. “It might be be difficult for students already learning in Hindi to switch. So we will have the option of Hindi for classes other than nursery,” she said, adding, “The idea is to gradually make it completely English medium.” The decision has been taken so that students do not face any difficulty when they go for higher studies, she further said.

A senior official of East Corporation said one of the main reasons behind the high dropout rate in municipal schools is also that they do not have English medium. “If the financial condition of a parent improves, he/she generally prefers to send the child to a private school,” he said. Officials, however, maintained it’s also because many children find seats in private schools under the economically weaker sections quota.