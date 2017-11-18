Corporate consultant Deepak Talwar booked in forgery case by CBI

Corporate Consultant Deepak Talwar has been booked by CBI for allegedly diverting foreign funds received by his NGO for personal use and a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy is registered by the investigation agency. The CBI on Friday conducted searches at eleven locations in Delhi-NCR region in connection with the case. Talwar’s name figured in the Niira Radia tapes and a register maintained at the gates of the residence of former CBI director Ranjit Sinha. Earlier in 2016, it was reported by The Indian Express that Talwar gave funds to his NGO Advantage India donated by two foreign funds, had come under the scanner of Income Tax department. During that time Talwar denied any mischief and said that he formed the NGO 17 years ago and was no longer involved in its day-to-day operations.

As per CBI, Advantage India received funds of about Rs 90.72 crore from Airbus and MBDA, Europe’s leading missile manufacturing company. The funds had been received as part of the corporate social responsibility of the two donors and were meant to be used in the field of education but funds were diverted through a company identified as Accordis Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Moreover according to CBI, the NGO claimed that it had bought ambulances worth Rs 43 crore from Accordis from the money it received from the two foreign companies, However, a probe found that no ambulance was bought. CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said that the money was allegedly used, among other things, for Talwar’s foreign trips.

The CBI also said that apart from registering a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, Talwar, Advantage India, Accordis Healthcare, its MD Raman Kapoor, M/s T Kapoor Consultants and Sunil Khandelwal were also booked for violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The agency said that the case has been registered on a reference received from Ministry of Home Affairs and searches at premises associated with the accused are still going on. The counsel for the NGO Advantage India, Tanveer Ahmed Mir said they were extending their fullest cooperation to the investigators and will keep doing so in the future. Mir who is also the lawyer for Talwar said that the aviation consultant has nothing to do with the utilisation of foreign funds by the NGO Advantage India. All relevant records are documented and audited.