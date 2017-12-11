Corporate, civil society should improve quality of life of poor, says Upendra Kushwaha

The corporates and civil society should reach out to the poor to improve their quality of life, particularly in the field of education, Union minister Upendra Kushwaha said here today. (Express Photo)

The corporates and civil society should reach out to the poor to improve their quality of life, particularly in the field of education, Union minister Upendra Kushwaha said here today. There are several initiatives by civil society and corporates have brought out drastic changes in the society, he said in his address at a CSR award ceremony. “They should reach out to poor and improve their quality of life by helping them with education particularly,” the minister of state for HRD said. “India is the only country where CSR funding is mandatory,” he said.

Corporates and non-profits like Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, Odisha Power Generation Corporation, Biocon Foundation, PI Foundation, Society for Action in Community Health, Centre for Holistic Development, VishwaYuvak Kendra, Suez Environment, Sarthak Education Trust were conferred upon “Social Change Awards”.