Cop suspended for sharing morphed picture of PM Narendra Modi on WhatsApp

A police inspector here was suspended for allegedly sharing a morphed picture, with an objectionable caption, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a web-based instant messaging group, a senior official said today. According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Khagaria, Meenu Kumari, the order of suspension of Mohammad Islam, who was posted with the Town police station, was passed by DIG, Munger Range, Vikas Vaibhav yesterday. The matter came to light a few days ago when a message was shared from Islam’s mobile phone on a WhatsApp group run by the traders’ cell of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, she said. The message contained a photograph of the PM shaking hands with Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed with the caption “dekho kaun deshdrohi hai” (look who is the traitor), she said

The matter was reported to Vaibhav who held that the inspector’s alleged act was in violation of the Bihar Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1976, Kumari said. The DIG, therefore, cancelled the order, dated January 6, of Islam’s transfer to Bagaha in West Champaran district, directed a probe and ordered that he be placed under suspension, the SP said. However, the inspector has claimed, “The message was not sent by me. It was sent by my grandson without my knowledge”.