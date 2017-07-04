Cop caught on camera taking bribe in Gwalior; watch video

A Gwalior traffic police constable can been seen taking money from a person and putting it in his pocket before handing back the person the keys to his vehicle. (Image: ANI)

In yet another instance of men in authority indulging in illegal activities has come forth and this time it is backed by hard evidence – the act was caught on camera and posted on social media. This adds to a string of exposes where policemen have been caught red-handed taking bribes. In this instance a Gwalior traffic police constable can been seen taking money from a person and putting it in his pocket before handing back the person the keys to his vehicle. Posted by ANI, the video shows a Madhya Pradesh state traffic police constable taking bribe in Shinde Ki Chhawani area in Gwalior.

Apparently recorded by a bystander on his phone’s camera, the 18-second video shows the traffic police constable standing outside a shop and dealing with the person in broad daylight about the money in order to allow the owner of the two-wheeler go free without paying any fine. The video further goes on to show the constable grabbing money and passing on the keys of the vehicle to its owner and then asking him to go away. Soon after the news reached the higher authorities, the SP of the area ordered a probe against the traffic constable concerned.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Traffic police constable caught taking bribe in Shinde Ki Chhawani, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh). SP orders probe (03.07.17) pic.twitter.com/VnSluU2Tid — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

However, this is not the first case where a traffic cop has been caught taking a bribe. Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal caught two traffic policemen taking bribe from some commuters while he was on his way to Chandigarh. According to a report by Indian Express, the incident took place near the Ludhiana bypass when the minister, whose vehicle was not having any beacon, saw two policemen asking for monetary favours from travellers. Badal stopped his vehicle immediately and called the two policemen for an explanation.

Later, the minister’s assistant filmed the video of the two policemen confessing for their wrongful conduct and pleading guilty. The video was submitted to the Ludhiana police commissioner who said that both the policemen had been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been started against them.