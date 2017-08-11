Contractual employees: Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana government to create contingency fund

The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Marnohar Lal Khattar with a delegation of Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh. (Express Photo)

The Haryana government has decided to create a contingency fund of Rs 1 crore in each district to meet the wage requirement of contractual employees if payments are delayed. The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Marnohar Lal Khattar with a delegation of Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh here this evening, an official release said here.

He also assured that a decision to give the benefit of revised allowances as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission would be taken soon. Khattar also directed officials to constitute a committee to examine all aspects about various allowances.

The committee would submit its report within three months, the release said. Deputy commissioners will have a contingency fund of Rs 1 crore in each district. They can sanction monthly wages of from this fund if contractual employees do not get their salary by the 10th of every month, it said.

The chief minister also urged Sarv Karamchari Sangh to motivate its employees to pay their electricity bills regularly. Khattar said that 1,135 villages in the state would have facility of 24 hours power supply from August 15.

On the demands regarding grant of Seventh Pay Commission to the employees of boards and corporations, he said that this facility had already been given to a number of these bodies and cases of others are under process. Proposal from all pending cases of boards and corporations would be invited within a month so that they would get benefit at the earliest, he told the delegation.