Construction workers in Vadodara get packed meal at Rs 10

State revenue and education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama launched the scheme in Vadodara yesterday. (IE)

The Gujarat government has introduced a scheme to provide packed meal to construction workers at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. State revenue and education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama launched the scheme in Vadodara yesterday. For the implementation of scheme, named Shramik Annapurna Yojana, the government had earlier allocated Rs 50 crore in the state budget.

“Although the total cost of the meal is Rs 30, the government is making it available at Rs 10 by providing a subsidy of Rs 20 per meal,” Chudasama said. The commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Vinod Rao, told PTI that under the scheme, nearly 3,000 labourers and their families at 12 construction sites in the city were being provided the packed lunch of dal, subzi and roti. The scheme would be introduced at more construction sites here in the near future, Rao said.