Construction of new sports complex at Dwarka to begin shortly: DDA

The construction work of a sports complex in south Delhi’s Dwarka would begin shortly, the DDA Sports Management Board decided today. A meeting of the board, chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal, was held at the Raj Niwas here. “Work on construction of a new sports complex at Sector- 17, Dwarka would be started shortly,” the DDA said in a statement.

It was also decided at the meeting that all the facilities at the DDA sports complexes would be made differently-abled-friendly on priority. “The football grounds in the DDA sports complexes would be converted into synthetic turfs for a more intensive use of these facilities due to the rising demand for football fields in Delhi. The grounds in the Siri Fort Sports Complex would initially be converted as a pilot project,” it said.

The DDA has also decided to facilitate the utilisation of the facilities at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. “Individuals, who have taken the three-month temporary membership of the complex 10 times in the last five years, will be eligible for an annual tenure membership. “The annual tenure membership will be renewable and after taking this for at least 10 times, individuals will be eligible for applying for a lifetime membership, subject to the assessment of the capacity of the complex,” the statement read.

The rates for the one-year tenure membership, including dependants, would be Rs 5,000 for the government category applicants and Rs 8,000 for those in the non-government category. It was also decided that the existing swimming pools would be renovated and their depth reduced to 1.35 mtr for public safety. An in-principle approval has also been given to develop a state-of-the-art basketball centre with four courts, equipped with locker rooms, toilets, spectator sitting and proper lighting facilities at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar.

“Delhi’s first proper ‘Skate Park’ with facilities for skating, roller figure skating, roller hockey, a speed-skating track and a separate rink for skateboards and BMX cycles would also be developed at the complex,” the statement added. An in-principle approval was also given to develop a golf driving range at the CWG Village Sports Complex, near Akshardham, it said.