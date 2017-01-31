Construction firm employee in Jamui beheaded by Maoists for refusing to pay extortion money

A manager of a private construction company in Jamui District of Bihar was beheaded for not paying extortion money to the Naxals. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Pandey. He was hacked to death for allegedly not paying extortion money demanded by the Naxals. (PTI Representative Image)

A manager of a private construction company in Jamui District of Bihar was beheaded for not paying extortion money to the Naxals. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Pandey. He was hacked to death for allegedly not paying extortion money demanded by the Naxals. The Bihar police is investigating the matter. Maoist literature has been recovered from the spot which was written in red ink threatening that Maoists will do the same again if anyone executes their plan without obtaining permission from them.

The police says it is also looking for all other possible angles in the case to find the culprits. Operations have been launched in the jungles of Jamui area to nab the Maoists involved in the killing.

This kind of a gruesome incident is not new in Bihar’s Jamui District, jungles of Jamui and on the adjoining areas of Jharkhand and Bihar. As per the reports by Times Now, it’s been in the trend that Naxals have been demanding levy from private construction companies so as to generate funds for their activities from such extorted money.

Moist-prone Jamui area witnesses such incidents on the regular basis. Naxals dominate the region and they impose their diktats through violence. Earlier this year, unidentified assailants in Derni police station area of Saran district which is around 80 km north-west of Patna, shot two employees of a road construction company. The employees belonged to Shrishti Development Private Limited, who were engaged in road construction work from Derni to Dighwara villages.