Constant watch kept on all developments related to country’s security: Government

The government today told the Rajya Sabha that it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country’s security and takes necessary measures to safeguard it. The assertion by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre came in response to a question on whether China has deployed in Tibet new tanks with superior fire power than India’s T-90 tanks. He said the official spokesperson of China’s defence ministry had said last month that trials on a new type of tank was carried out in Tibetan Plateau.

“The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having bearing on India’s security and takes necessary measures to safeguard it,” Bhamre said. The armies of India and China have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area along the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction for past four weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road in the area. To a separate question on incidents of intrusion by Chinese troops into Indian airspace, Bhamre said such cases are taken up with China through established mechanisms.

“There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas between India and China. There are areas along the LAC where both sides have differing perceptions of the LAC,” he said. Bhamre further said government regularly takes incidents of transgression and air space violation along the LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanisms such as diplomatic channels and meetings of working mechanism for consultation and coordination on border affairs. To a separate question, Bhamre said the Indian Air Force is “suitably equipped, trained and organised” to meet deal with any threat and that its operational preparedness is reviewed from time to time based on threat perception.