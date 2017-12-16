Constable suspended for aiming gun at Congress leader Kamal Nath at Chhindwara; denies allegations

It was a close shave for senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday evening after a constable pointed a gun at him. (IE image)

It was a close shave for senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday evening after a constable pointed a gun at him. This happened at an airstrip in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh when Kamal Nath was about to board a plane for Delhi. Ratnesh Pawar allegedly took aim at Nath with his service rifle but the security guards of the nine-time MP from Chhindwara promptly overpowered him. The Chhindwara MP was not even aware of the incident as his plane took off immediately. The constable was detained and then suspended by the senior officers. However, during preliminary questioning, the constable said that he didn’t aim his gun at the Congress leader.

Pawar, according to CNN News 18, told the investigators that he was just trying to shift his rifle from one shoulder to the other. He also claimed that he did not remember doing anything of this sort according to Additional SP Neeraj Soni. Other police personnel, however, saw him lifting his rifle and found the movement suspicious. 31-year-old Ratnesh Pawar got his job on compassionate grounds in 2008. He is now being examined for depression or any other medical condition. A city SP has been asked to probe the incident. DIG (Chhindwara) G K Pathak said no case has been registered against Pawar yet.

Meanwhile, after the incident; furious Congress leaders also registered their protest with the police and wanted quick action against the constable. Congress who is in no mood to let this security lapse go easily would hand over a memorandum to Chhindwara administration for a high-level probe later. Congress Rajya Sabha MP condemned the incident and took to Twitter to lash out at the administration. “Is this politics of hatred? This should be condemned in strongest terms,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said in a tweet in which he narrated the incident. The leader of Opposition Ajay Singh also sought a high-level probe into the incident. He said that a mere suspension was not sufficient.

Kamal Nath, a former Union Minister, enjoys a Z category security. He reached the Chhindwara airstrip at around 4 PM on Friday after addressing four public meetings. The Chhindwara MP landed at the airstrip in a chopper. As per officials, 4 security personnel were deployed for Nath and Pawar was one of them.