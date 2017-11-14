Consider this as second change to live life, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha tells prisoners

Sinha today visited the prison where she interacted with the inmates and also took a round of the facility, located around 30 kms from here in North Goa. (PTI)

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha has asked the inmates at the state’s central jail at Colvale to consider life after their sentence as a ‘second chance’. Sinha today visited the prison where she interacted with the inmates and also took a round of the facility, located around 30 kms from here in North Goa. “You all are here as you have committed a mistake sometime in your life. But let that thought not spoil your life. Introspect yourself. Consider this as a second chance to live your life,” she said in her address to the inmates. “Keep the unity within you alive and work together for your betterment as well as for fellow inmates,” she said. Sinha also asked the inmates to practice meditation, yoga and exercise to keep their mind peaceful and to try and learn good things every day. The governor visited various sections of the jail and appreciated the articles made by the inmates. She also paid a visit to the kitchen and inspected the quality of food. Sinha later met the inmates and listened to their grievances.