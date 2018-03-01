Connaught Place shooting: Delhi police suspects personal rivalry, robbery as probable motives behind crime

According to the family, Singh who runs a currency exchange business in CP was not carrying any cash that day.

The Delhi police has started a probe into the Connaught Place shooting case where a 50-year-old man was shot at by two unknown masked assailants on Wednesday. Tasveer Singh was on his way to some work at block A, inner circle of Connaught Place when the untoward incident took place. The family of the victim is baffled as to why he was targeted by the men in one of the most secured areas in Delhi, Hindustan Times reported. According to the family, Singh who runs a currency exchange business in CP was not carrying any cash that day. Hours after the incident took place, the medium-sized black backpack that he was carrying was found lying near a shop. The victim’s friend said that the bag had nothing worth stealing but it is probable that the attackers were of the opinion that he was carrying cash since he runs a currency exchange business.

The police have zeroed on two angles for this case- first robbery, second personal enmity with the victim. Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police said that Singh’s two sons are in jail in connection to an attempt to murder case. They will attend hearing on Wednesday. Though the police are yet to question people who had complained about Singh’s son, the family complains that they have been getting threat calls for the past fortnight.

Tasveer Singh was shot in the waist and according to onlookers, he neither collapsed nor showed any sign of panic. He was helped by friend toa nearest auto-rickshaw only to be refused for a ride to the hospital. At least four to five rickshaws had refused to give them a ride untill his severe condition was pointed out.