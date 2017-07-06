Congressman takes dig at AAI over Amit Shah’s meeting at airport

In a dig at BJP President Amit Shah meeting allegedly in a prohibited area of Dabolim airport here last week, a Congress leader has sought the Airport Authority of India’s permission to host his wedding reception there.(PTI)

In a dig at BJP President Amit Shah meeting allegedly in a prohibited area of Dabolim airport here last week, a Congress leader has sought the Airport Authority of India’s permission to host his wedding reception there. The strange request was made today by the state Congress Secretary Janardhan Bhandari in a letter to Airport Director B C H Negi.”I am very pleased to inform you that I have been engaged recently and planning to get married soon. It would be nice if you could permit me to use your airport for my wedding reception in September. I will fix the date as per the availability of the airport, as per your convenience,” said Bhandari in the letter. He said a lot of guests would be coming from various states and they would land at the Dabolim airport in Goa. Bhandari said being from a middle-class family, he cannot afford to make arrangements for the stay and travel of so many guests. He said all the permissions required from different authorities in this regard would be sought and that “no inconvenience would be caused to the passengers at the airport during the event.”

You May Also Like To Watch:



On July 1, Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Goa, allegedly held a meeting at the airport complex in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Union minister Sripad Naik. Social activist Aires Rodrigues had filed a complaint with the Union civil aviation ministry, Goa chief secretary and the state’s police chief, terming the meeting as illegal. The Congress had demanded that a case of trespass be registered in connection over it. The BJP had initially said the party received the necessary permission for the meeting, which took place “not inside the facility as claimed” by others. However, it later said the crowd which greeted Shah at the airport had gathered there spontaneously and that it was “not a planned meeting.”